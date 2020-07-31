Marlene Sismondo Green, 87, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Services for Marlene will be private.
Marlene was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Trinidad, Colo., to the late Angelo and Vonda Sismondo. She moved to Vallejo, Calif., as a teenager and attended school, helping in her parents’ grocery store. In time, she transitioned to the East Coast, where she faithfully worked at North Carolina State University for more than 20 years. Marlene enjoyed her life with her late husband John Green in Beaufort, where she attended Ann Street United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Beaufort Historical Association. She was the inspiration for the creation of the Carolina Chocolate Festival she and her husband started. They participated in the festival for 16 years donating more than $575,000 to local charities. Marlene’s big smile, kind and loving heart will be greatly missed.
She is survived by eight children; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Green; and son, Josh Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolina Chocolate Festival and the charities and nonprofits it funds. Please send your donations to Carolina Chocolate Festival, P.O. Box 243, Swansboro, NC 28584, or call 252-286-5001.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
