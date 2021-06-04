Beverly Scadden, 64, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hunting Quarter Church in Atlantic, officiated by Pastor Wayne Warren. She will be laid to rest at Over the Brook Cemetery, also in Atlantic.
Beverly was born on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1956, in Sea Level to the late Maurice O’Neil Nelson and Georgia Catherine Willis Nelson. She attended East Carteret High School and had a special gift for working with the elderly. A relaxing drive along the coast and to the docks was always something Beverly enjoyed doing. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother to seven boys and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Hill and husband Patrick of Atlantic; sons, Greg Scadden and companion Sylvia Taylor of Newport and Shane Moldenhauer and companion Mellissa Willis of Beaufort; sisters, Jennifer Godbey and husband Leonard, Ethel Griemann and husband Wayne, Terry Grose, Janice Hamilton and husband Neil and Mary Nelson; brother, James Mendelson; grandchildren, Joshua, Thomas, Lucas, Robert, Nathan, Brantley and Brody; great-grandson, Elijay; and a great-grandson on the way, Everett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Scadden.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.