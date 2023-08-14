Evelyn Graham White went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Evelyn was born and raised in Carteret County, North Carolina. She married the love of her life, Sanford Cote White, on October 26, 1952, and spent 67 wonderful years with him.
A Celebration of life was performed and hosted by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation was held one hour before the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Joy Bell and husband, Bobby, and Angela Noe and husband John; brother, Buddy Graham; sister, Janice Graham; grandchildren, B.J. Bell, Marcie Noe, Stacie Everette, Amy White, Anna White, Tonya Willis; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Amy Parish.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford Cote White; son, Sanford Ray White; parents, Alex and Mildred Graham; sister, Faye Willis, and brother Ivey Graham.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CHC Cancer Center, Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, or The Big Rock Foundation, 710 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
