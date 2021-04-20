Joyce Perkinson Fulford, 90, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. She will be laid to rest in Carteret Memorial Gardens following the service.
Joyce was born July 24, 1930, to Walter J. Perkinson Jr. and Iva Gillikin in Marshallberg. She served at First Citizens Bank in Beaufort for 38 years and retired as vice president. Joyce was the first woman mayor of the town of Beaufort and served the town proudly from 1977 to 1987. She was active in the early beginnings of the Beaufort Historic Association and was a devoted member of Ann Street United Methodist Church. It was there she worked with Wesleyan Circle, a women's organization within the church that helped support the church and the community, and served as treasurer of the group for many years. Joyce was active within the church until her final days.
She was also a very talented seamstress and enjoyed to needlepoint and any needle arts. Joyce was a phenomenal cook and loved to garden and keep up her flowers. She enjoyed a walk over to the shore to "check on her boys." Joyce was a loving wife, devoted mother and a loving grandmother, stepgrandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyce is survived by her two children, Terry Fulford and wife Martha and Kay Chadwick; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Fulford; five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Vance Fulford Sr.; son, William "Bill" Vance Fulford Jr.; grandson, Tony Fulford; and parents, Walter J. Perkinson Jr. and Iva Gillikin Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to Wesleyan Circle - Ann Street UMC, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
