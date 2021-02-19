Laura Lynn Bradley Bodsford, 68, of Kernersville and Morehead City, passed Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Her services is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service in Kernersville, with burial to follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Anyone is welcome to attend the service and asked to wear a mask.
Laura was born in Rome, Ga., to the late Robert Cabel Bradley and Carolyn Ann Bradley Long April 17, 1952. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1970. Her passion was animals, especially dogs, which lead her to become a pet stylist and head groomer, owning her own business for 10 years, Petstravaganza Inc. She was a member of the National Dog Groomers of America. Prior to owning her own business, she worked for the United Way of Forsyth County. Laura was greatly dedicated to being a mother and a grandmother.
She married Stanley Warren Bodsford in 1969. Laura enjoyed music, writing poetry, dogs and she adored The Beatles, especially John Lennon. She enjoyed exploring astrology and psychology.
Laura is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley W. Bodsford; her sons, Jason Bodsford and Wade Bodsford and wife Leah; her daughter, Lindsay Bodsford Withers and husband Alex; grandchildren Hannah Faye Bodsford, Abbey James Bodsford, Lola Claire Bodsford, Justin Wade Bodsford, Joseph Wesley Bodsford, Anna Victoria Withers, Benjamin Patrick Withers and Lucy Catherine Withers; and her brothers, Robert Keith Bradley and Joseph Scott Bradley.
The visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service.
Donations may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Arrangements are by Pierce-Jefferson Fuenral Service. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
(Paid obituary)
