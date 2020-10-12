Yvonne Carlene Black, 76, of Hubert, passed away Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born May 30, 1944, in Hartford, Conn., a daughter to the late Carl and Yvonne Mainville Renstrom.
Yvonne loved to spend time with her family and friends. She is described as the glue that held her family strong.
She is survived by her lifetime love and companion, Charles Robert Keeney of the home; daughters, Sherri Duby of Florida, Lori Durity and husband Tim of Wisconsin and Lisa Canning and husband John of Hubert; sons, Tommy Schroll of Wisconsin and Robert Keeney and wife Jennifer of Hubert; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Puzia of Georgia and Ernestine Nicotera of Connecticut; brother, John Puzia of Connecticut; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Bob Renstrom; and a sister, Diana Puzia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.