Marlene Gayle Rhue, 81, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Freewill Baptist Church in Beaufort. She will be laid to rest in Ocean View Cemetery following the service.
Marlene was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Pensacola, Fla. She married Clarence L. Rhue Sept. 1, 1956, and enjoyed nearly 65 happy years of marriage. Marlene raised her five children in Texas before moving to Beaufort. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her yard and managing her family. Marlene loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 65 years, Clarence L. Rhue; her four children, James Rhue, Sheri Price and husband David, Gerry Rhue and Ronald Rhue; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Barry Wayne Rhue; brother, Gene Hassell; granddaughter, Erin Rhue; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.