Leslie “Les” Hubert Long, 71, of Portland, Texas, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
There will be no service.
Les was born June 27, 1949, in Morehead City to Leslie Gordon Long and Margaret Moore. Les married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Salter of Salter Path. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 and retired a lieutenant commander 30 years later. He was also the youngest air controller in the Navy. Les traveled the world and had a great life. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him. He returned to Morehead City, where he lived until six months ago.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bessie; his son, grandkids; great-granddaughter; and a brother, Michael of Orlando, Fla.
“Your loving brother Michael. I will miss you.”
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
