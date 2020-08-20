Phillip Dixon, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at PruittHealth - Trent in New Bern.
A graveside service for Phillip with military honors is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Creek Community Cemetery.
Phillip was born July 24, 1948, in Morehead City to the late Marvin and Bertha Dixon. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following the military, he worked as a civil engineer tech at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he retired after years of faithful employment. He enjoyed keeping busy and using his many talents, so following retirement he worked as a general contractor in Carteret County.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dixon of the home; son, Steven Dixon of Broad Creek; sisters, Nancy Morton and husband Vernon of Broad Creek and Claudia Daniels and husband Clarence of Broad Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Dixon.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
