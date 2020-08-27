Patricia Ann Cobb, 77, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport following pulmonary complications.
During these complicated times, Ken and Debbie are planning the Mass and request patience as they move forward.
Patty was an active member of Annunciation Catholic Parish, where she had previously served as the school librarian, more recently as a volunteer office assistant and was a member of the parish’s Catholic Daughters.
Born in Hempstead, N.Y., to Frank William McMahon and Henrietta Massar McMahon, Patty is survived by her sister, Margaret Lorraine Schumacher of Hicksville, N.Y.; her children, Kenneth Cobb and his wife Jennifer of Jacksonville and Debbie Cobb and her husband Richard Hutchings of Charleston, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews from her McMahon and Schumacher family. Her hearts delights were her grandchildren, Savannah Cobb of New York City, N.Y., Gillian Cobb recently of Seattle, Wash. and Stephen Ricketts of Raleigh; and great-grandson, Woodrow Kenneth Ricketts of Raleigh.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Cobb.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift is welcomed in memory of Patricia to the American Lung Association at lung.org or 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.