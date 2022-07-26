Harriet Salter Dail, 79, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Harriet was born on November 30, 1942, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Edward and Kathleen Salter. In earlier years, Harriet worked at the Shirt Factory and later enjoyed her work as a medical assistant where she was able to help numerous people.
With a life rooted in the word of God and in her church, Broad Creek United Methodist Church, Harriet was actively and happily involved in numerous ministries. From being president of the United Methodist Women’s Group, being nominated for the “The James Award”, singing in the choir or cleaning the church, you name it and she was involved.
Harriet’s home cooked meals were exceptional, she cooked and baked with joy and was always pleased to have her family gathered around the dinner table. Her family will remember her as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Parker (Roy) of Zebulon and Teresa Hodges (Eugene) of Newport; sister, Kathy Salter of Broad Creek; grandchildren, Lauren Overby (Steven), Taylor Sweet, Bob Hansley (Jennifer), and Elijah Hodges; great grandchildren, Carolina Hepler, Parker Hansley and Ashton Hansley; and loving nieces, Jessica, Jasmine and Lila Dowdy.
In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Junior Dail.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Broad Creek United Methodist Church, 562 Broad Creek Loop Rd., Newport, NC 28570 or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
