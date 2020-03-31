Marlena Rowe, 72, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Karl Zorowski. The family invites friends to view the service through the webcast on the obituary page for Marlena on the Munden Funeral Home website. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Marlena taught high school math for 30 years and was a member of N.C. Association of Educators and National Education Association.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Rowe of the home; sons, Eric Rowe of Newport and Charles “Alan” Rowe of Asheville; father, Archie E. Austin of Morehead City; sisters, Marie Fulcher of Newport, Susan Lawrence and husband Roger of Morehead City, Debbie Jones and husband Tom of Newport and Jan Dowell and husband Aaron of Bluffton, S.C.; brother, Archie Austin Jr. of Hamptonville; and grandchildren, Alyssia Taylor Rowe, Elijah Brock Rowe, Macey Charlene Rowe and Mackenzie Taylor Rowe.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Austin.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. As we take extra steps to maintain a healthy environment, we strongly urge that the public use wise judgment in attending. If you are showing any signs of illness, we humbly ask you forgo the visitation time. We welcome you to express condolences through the Munden Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to N.C. Teaching Fellows Program, 910 Raleigh Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
