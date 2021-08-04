Lynda Johnson Geanes, 82, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Carteret Landing.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City, located at the intersection of Highway 24 and McCabe Road.
Lynda was born on July 17, 1939, to the late Dorothy Hinnant Johnson and Millard Bryan Johnson. She was born in Raleigh and moved with her family to Jackson, NC in 1965. Lynda cheerfully greeted travelers at the North Carolina Welcome Center for fifteen years. She cherished spending time with family and friends. Lynda especially loved giving to her community, gardening and going to yard sales. These things allowed her to share generously with others.
She was a faithful and longtime member of Jackson United Methodist in Jackson, NC and very active with the United Methodist Women. More recently Lynda was an active member at First Baptist Church in Morehead City. Lynda loved serving the Lord, enjoyed many bible studies and spent time daily in the Word and devotionals.
Special thanks are extended to Carteret Landing and Community Home Care and Hospice.
She is survived by her son, John Robert Brady, Jr. and wife Jane of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; son, Kevin Wade Brady of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren, Eamon Andrew Kromka and wife Diana of Pine Knoll Shore, NC; Ivey O’Neal Kromka of Beaufort, NC; great-grandchildren Trinity, Eleanor and Naeco Kromka; son-in-law, Ray Vance Hopper of Morehead City, NC; stepson, William Ryan Geanes of Rocky Mount, NC.
Preceding Lynda in death is her daughter, Kimberly Brady Kromka; and Lynda’s husband, Larry Edwin Geanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lynda Geanes’s to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557. This is a charity organization where Lynda enjoyed sharing her time and skills.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.