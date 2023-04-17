Linda Gale Fulcher, 75, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at ARC Memory Care in Jacksonville.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21st, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate. Interment will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Linda was born on June 23, 1947, in Morehead City, to the late Harry and Lucille Fulcher. Her love for the Lord was evident by her devotion to her home church, Atlantic Missionary Baptist. Linda enjoyed a 25-year career with Clayton Fulcher Seafood. She had a loving heart, always looking for the good in everyone. One of her favorite past times was working in her garden and planting flowers.
Linda loved going out on the boat and spending time at their camp on Portsmouth Island. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Spending time with friends in the neighborhood was a joy. Her love for her family, grandchildren, and friends was unmatched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Those left to treasure her memory are her daughters, Beverly Mason Taylor of Atlantic, Kimberly Gray (Steven) of Cedar Island; son, Kenny Mason (Valarie); brother, Tommy Fulcher, fiancée Kara Smith of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Ann Pollard Fulcher of Atlantic; grandchildren, Evan Cole Taylor, Noah Roberts, Ashley Jones, Lauren Gray, Blake Gray, Kayla Bogdanich, Preston Mason, Ayden Mason; great-grandchildren, Sophia Kay, Nikolai, Kip, Brantley, and Jamal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Michael Fulcher.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.