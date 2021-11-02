Dr. Ed Watkins, 70, of Newport, passed peacefully Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Since his final wishes included a party in lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held in March.
There is a Hunter Thompson quote - "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, "Wow! What a ride!" Well Dr. Ed Watkins achieved that goal.
Dr. Edwin “Ed” Watkins was born into a military family where his amazing mother nurtured an ever present desire of learning, a love of all creatures (including reptiles), an appreciation of Earth's beauty, and an ever present sense of fun and wit.
He finished his BS in Zoology at UNC-Chapel Hill where he met and married his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann. He then continued at UNC-CH for an MSPH. From there, he moved to Nebraska, completed a PhD with honors, followed by an M.D. with honors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He interned at Madigan Army Medical Center. His residency in Radiation Oncology was done at the National Cancer Institute followed by several years at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. During his final two years in the Army, he was Chief of the Radiation Oncology department at WRAMC.
For 19 years, he was in private practice in Indiana. His time there included a stint as Chief of Staff at Columbus Regional Hospital. He additionally completed training through UCLA as a fellow in medical acupuncture while continuing his radiation oncology calling. He retired from the Columbus practice in 2011 and moved to coastal North Carolina where he occasionally covered practices in both Indiana and North Carolina.
In spite of the time dedicated to education and career, he had any number of hobbies. As a young man - beer brewing, competitive power lifting, Scot's Gaelic, football, gymnastic rings, rugby, shooting and fishing. He held black belts in Tae Kwon Do and Arnis. These numerous hobbies probably explained the orthopedic challenges he faced in the last decade because he never met a contact sport he did not like.
His lifelong love of animals included numerous cats and dogs, including most recently, his beloved coonhound, Ruthie. The other all important girls in his life were his daughters Katherine “Kira” Watkins-Koertje (Patrick) of WI and Susan “Susie” Watkins of Indiana. After years of the women in his home life, he gladly welcomed beloved grandsons, Ethan and Andrew Koertje. He remained close with his taller “little brother” Thom (Jane) Watkins of VA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the animal rescue or hospice of your choosing.
