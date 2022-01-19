Doris Mason Small, 85, of Mill Creek, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating.
She is survived her husband of 59 years, William E. Small of Mill Creek; two daughters, Cindy Lindgren and husband, Pete of Mill Creek; Rhonda Bullock and husband, Vernon of Mill Creek; three grandchildren, William Ackers and wife, Vicki of Mill Creek; Ryan Bullock of Beaufort; Brandon Bullock of Mill Creek; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Beacham of Beaufort; Linda Davis of Williston; three brothers, Gene Mason of Morehead City; Jimmy Mason of Beaufort; Mike Mason of Havelock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Primrose and Helena Mason; her four brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church 3348 Mill Creek Rd, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.