Ruth "Jo" Jolene Carmack Morin, 93, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7th at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, February 6th at Munden Funeral Home.
Ruth, or “Jo” as she preferred was born in Harrogate, Tennessee, on June 5,1928, to the late Albert and Nora Carmack. She worked as a purchasing agent for the Department of Defense for over 30 years, her commitment and dedication to her job was outstanding. Jo was a devote Catholic and faithful member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock for many years.
Jo loved travelling, meeting new people, seeing new sites, and learning local cultures. Ireland was a favorite destination but her favorite of all were her trips to sunny and beautiful Hawaii.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara J. Burke of Raleigh, Janice K. Burke and Jacqueline F. Burke, both of Hendersonville; stepchildren, Venita Hazen and Ronnie Locklear, both of New Bern; grandson, Robert Bradly Tallman and companion Erin McCrary of Raleigh; nephews, Tim Rost of Hernando, FL and Harry Rost of Rincon, GA; and special family friend, Shirley Cooper of Swansboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 2016, George Edward Morin Jr.; and daughter, Patricia “Patty” Tallman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, NC Affiliate, 600 Airport Blvd, Suite 100, Morrisville NC 27560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
