Margaret M. Kilpatrick, 93, of New Bern, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her private family graveside service will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, officiated by Tony Ipock.
Margaret was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Kentucky to the late Theodore and Ada DeZarn. She worked faithfully as a production bottler for 30 years for the Seagram’s Seven Whiskey Co. Margaret was known for her always having a clean home, and it was often said “you could eat off her floor, it was so clean.” She and her late husband, Joe, loved to travel the countryside in their motorhome, and they were able to see new sights and meet new friends along the way. In her free time, she enjoyed various crafts and was quite creative. Margaret was committed to various causes, including the American Legion, Eastern Star, VFW and the Sudan Shriners. Margaret loved to line dance. She danced in Beaufort with Carol de Berry for many years and with Sharron Willis in Morehead City until 2019. She always remembered the steps to every dance. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband Auggie DeLuca of Beaufort; brother, Franklin DeZarn of Pittsburg, Pa.; stepdaughter, Lisa O’Connell and husband Jim; stepson, David “Gary” Kilpatrick; loving caregivers, Jean Ipock and Stacy Ipock; special grandson, Samuel Ipock; three grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Kilpatrick Jr.; son, Robert Leon Buckner; and sisters, Helen, Frances, Betty and Mildred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
