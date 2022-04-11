Jeanie PotterGloucester
Jeanie Potter ,81, Gloucester, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort, NC.
ROBERT DEAN JONES, Morehead City
Robert Dean Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
VIRGINIA S. PAKE, Bettie
Virginia Saunders Pake, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church in Bettie, officiated by Reverend Ray Gaskins. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
SYLVIA FAVA, Newport
Sylvia Fava, 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held privately at a later date. Sylvia was born on July 12, 1952, in Linz County, Austria to the late Hans and Margaret Fox.
