Reverend Johnie Pollard, 95, went to bed in his home on Christmas Eve and woke up Christmas Day, 2021 in Heaven.
A Service of Celebration will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 2 pm, Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, North Carolina with Bishop Danny Nelson, Superintendent, North Carolina Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, and Senior Pastor Tim Mariner of Glad Tidings Church presiding over the service. Interment will follow, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Newport, North Carolina. Prior to the service, there will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm.
Johnie was born in Washington, North Carolina on September 13, 1926, the son of the late William Benjamin Pollard and Annie Elizabeth Taylor Pollard. He lived in several cities, moving to Suffolk, Virginia to live near his son in 2020.
As a young man, Johnie found Deles “Dell” Zora Harris, the prettiest girl under an apple tree, and then married her on December 10, 1943. They humbly started their lives together while Johnie farmed before starting work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation where he worked for 30 years in the Engineering and Inspection Departments. He was the lead inspector on many of the bridges in eastern North Carolina. Remembering his early days of faith, he committed his life to Christ anew at the age of 39, and soon felt called to be a minister. For a time, he remained with NCDOT while beginning his path in ministry. He joined the North Carolina Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in 1967, and was ordained a minister and served for the next 27 years for 7 different churches. In his retirement, he had many opportunities to speak at various churches in the state. Johnie’s life long hobby was car mechanics. He enjoyed buying and restoring old cars, selling them, and then doing the same all over again. Taking care of his family and leading them to a life of faith was of utmost importance to him. Laughter filled the Pollard home.
Johnie is survived by his daughter, Alice Faye Pollard Cree (Jimmy) of Prescott, Arizona, and his son J. Michael Pollard (Carolyn) of Suffolk, Virginia; grandchildren Kimberley Dawn Cree (T.J.), Wilhoit, Arizona, James Cree IV, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Julia Caroline Pollard, Suffolk, Virginia; and three great-granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, Johnie was preceded in death by his first wife of 59 years, Dell Pollard (2002), his daughter Elizabeth Ann Pollard (2007), and his granddaughter Jennifer Michelle Pollard (2014). After finding love a second time, Johnie was preceded in death by his second wife of 11 years, Shirley Dale Barts Pollard (2014). He was also preceded in death by his brother William Henry Pollard and sister Lucy Mae Pollard Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, North Carolina 28557 or to High Street United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 218, Franklin, Virginia 23851.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
