Christopher Lewis, Beaufort
Christopher N. Lewis, 52, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday March 1,2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
GILES BRYAN ARTHUR, Bogue
Giles Bryan Arthur, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue. Giles was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on August 6, 1955, to the late Oscar B. Arthur and Eleanor S. Arthur.
