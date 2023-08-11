Pamela Baber
Pamela Guthrie Baber, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Kent Jackson, Newport
Kent M. Jackson, 80, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home. No services are planned at this time. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Kathleen Jackson; son, Chad Jackson; daughter, Kimberly Jackson (Gerald Patterson); sister, Shelby Chaden; grandchildren, Miles Jackson, Graydon Jackson, and Arley Patterson; several in-laws, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
MARY "NATALIE" HAMILTON, Morehead City
Mary "Natalie" Hamilton, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial mass will be held at St. Egbert Catholic Church. The service date will be announced once finalized.
TAKAHIKO SATO, Morehead City
Takahiko Sato, 69, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
KEVIN T. KELLY, Newport
Kevin T. Kelly, 71, of Morehead City and Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19th at Munden Funeral Home, presided by Deacon Wally Calabrese.
JOSEPH "JOE" ELLIOTT TAYLOR, Sea Level
Joseph "Joe" Elliott Taylor, 78, of Sea Level, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Manley B. Rose Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Styron's Creek Cemetery in Sea Level.
