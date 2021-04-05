Arlene Holland Phillips, 81, of Hubert, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at CarolinaEast in New Bern.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. today at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
She is survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Phillips; and her brother, Ray Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Groove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 159, Hubert, NC 28593.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
