Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on June 1, 2022, at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC.
Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals. After retiring from Southeastern, she enjoyed volunteering at Repeat Performance in Lumberton.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort, with Keith Hamilton officiating.
She is survived by her sister, Pauline Woodard Goodwin, her son, Charles Thomas Hamilton, Jr. (Tommy), wife, Kathleen, daughter, Doris Hamilton, husband Mike Ransom, granddaughter, Rachel Ransom, great granddaughters, Raelin and Zoe and nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Paul A. Woodard and Doris Miller Woodard, her husband of 41 years, Charles Thomas Hamilton, her daughter, Katherine Inez Hamilton and her sister, Inez Woodard Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
