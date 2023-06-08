William “Billy” Coy Dean Brigman Jr., 63, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10th, at Community Baptist Church in Newport. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
William, known as Billy to all, was born on January 22, 1960, in Concord, North Carolina, to William “Bill” Coy Dean Sr. and Delores “Dee” Brigman. Billy was known for his exceptional friendliness and outgoing nature. He had the unique ability to talk with anyone he encountered and expressed himself with openness and warmth by shaking hands with everyone he met. He was a loving, kind gentleman whose openness and transparency will be missed.
As an avid churchgoer, Billy made it a point to attend services at Community Baptist Church each time he could. Billy’s involvement at church extended beyond attending services. He happily participated in church activities and especially enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen, helping to cook, and serving hot dogs to the congregation.
Billy enjoyed his time spent at the Station Club, where he did crafts, baking and other productive activities. He also loved to draw and was a whiz at crossword puzzles. More than anything, Billy loved a big meal or a snack, never turning down good food.
Billy is survived by his mother, Delores “Dee” Brigman of Newport; sister, Deborah Landers and husband J.T., of Hickory, NC; brother, David Brigman and wife Andrea, of Newport, NC; nieces, Beth and husband David, and Sarah and fiancé Chad; nephews, Michael and wife Ashley, Brandon and wife Ramsee, and Austin; great friend and soul sister, Rita; and many more loving great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Brigman and sister, Roxanna Bellomy.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Billy's name to the Easterseals UCP (Formerly Station Club), 306 Church St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
