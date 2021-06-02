Addie Victoria Stack Starnes, 99, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker, the Rev. Terry Ellis and the Rev. Steve Starnes. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Addie was born in Kannapolis Nov. 11, 1921, to the late Jefferson and Martha Stack. She was married to the late Rev. J.B. Starnes Sr., who preceded her in death in 1981.
Addie played a lot of different musical instruments. Her love was the piano. She played in most of the churches they pastored. She sang in quartets and trios and she and J.B. sang together often. She and her sister, Beulah, played guitar and sang semi-professionally for years on the radio in Kannapolis and Charlotte. Addie was in “Worthy Is the Lamb,” the outdoor drama production in Cape Carteret, for all 15 years.
She was a wonderful and faithful wife and a great mother.
Addie and J.B. had four children which she is survived by, Martha “Janie” Wilson and husband Donald of Pikeville and Teresa Gail Starnes Pender and husband Raymond, Jerry Baxter Starnes Jr. and wife Cindy and Ronald Stephen Starnes and wife Bernadette, all of Newport; brother, Jeff Stack of Kannapolis; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in memory of Addie may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557, or Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 163 Holly Springs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
