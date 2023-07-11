funeral1

Danyel Warren

Danyel Kimble Warren, 44, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.

Barbara Wigger

Barbara Wigger, 70, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.

Harry "Dale" Lewis, Morehead City

Harry "Dale" Lewis, 80, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

Chrischere Hill, LaFayette, Louisiana

Chrischere Hill, 53, of Lafayette, LA passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at home. Chischere was a Morehead City native. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

