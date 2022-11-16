Yvette Marcoux Bannen, 87, Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, for 27 years and in Morehead City for two years until 2021, died on November 9, 2022.
Yvette was born on January 15, 1935, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the only child of Maurice and Germaine (Gagne) Marcoux. She graduated from St. Bernard High School in Fitchburg and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and worked in the medical field.
On Labor Day of 1962 she married Henry Bannen and together they lived in Malden and Melrose, MA, Endicott and Binghamton, NY, Portland, ME, and Hanahan, SC. When Henry retired in 1992, they moved to Pine Knoll Shores and then Morehead City to get away from the long cold winters. For the last year she resided with family in Falmouth, ME.
Yvette was an 18-year member of the Pine Knoll Shores Garden Club and a contributing reporter for the Shoreline newspaper. She served her community on the PKS Board of Adjustment and on the PKS Architectural Control Committee. She was also a certified Master Gardener and thoroughly enjoyed planting and tending flowers and vegetables until just before her passing.
She is survived by her husband Henry, her son John and wife Jennifer Bannen of ME, daughter Dianne Bannen of TN, son Tom and wife Sally Bannen of ME, and daughter Joanna and husband Louis Candoli of TX, as well as her grandkids Colleen, Sophia and Gabby of TX, and her therapy cat, Cleo.
Services will be private and held at a later date in 2023.
Donations may be made to a local Humane Society in her memory.
