Castilla Augustus Godette Sr., 74, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at VA Medical Center, Durham.
Service arrangements are pending at Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The interment is 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Rd. Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.
Masks are Required
