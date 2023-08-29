Carl O’Brian Blackman, Jr., 65, passed away August 26, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Carl was known for his sense of humor, loyalty, kindness, and love for his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades, a highly skilled, self-taught mechanic, specializing in diesel marine motors, and a lifetime commercial fisherman. In addition to his love for crabbing, Carl was very passionate about his work. He worked at Bryan Wholesale, for the City of New Bern as the Heavy Equipment Manager, and at B&J Seafood for the past 20+ years as a mechanic and commercial fisherman.
He is predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mary Blackman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Justice Blackman; daughter, Ashley Blackman Boxer and husband Esben, of Salvo; sisters, Nancy Farrington and husband Larry, of Greensboro, Marlene Monshein and husband Tom, Carol Harper and Linda Barnett of New Bern, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. The service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: NC Fisheries Association, P.O. Box 86, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Blackman Family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
