Marie “Murray” Russell King, 87, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Her private funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Living Water Church of God of Prophecy, officiated by the Rev. Marvin Brisson. Interment will follow at Russell Cemetery in Newport.
The family invites friends to view the webcast of the service through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She was a member of Living Water Church of God of Prophecy.
She is survived by her daughters, Anita Kilgore and husband Charlie of Parkton and Angela Bullard of Newport; sons, Jack Murray and wife Myra of Westbend and WS and Joseph Murray of Zebulon; sister, Joyce Powell and husband Bobby of Newport; brother, John Russell and wife Joyce of Reidsville; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur C. Murray; second husband, Robert J. King Jr.; parents, John and Beulah Russell; son, Terry W. Murray; and grandson, Cody Murray.
The family will receive friends privately an hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
