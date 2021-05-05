Jerry Marks, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Pastor James Bradley of First Free Will Baptist Church officiating.
Jerry Marks is survived by his wife of 63 years, Christobel Salter-Marks of Morehead City; son, Bobby Marks of Newport; daughter, Sophia Marks of Asheville; two grandchildren, Emily Golightly of Pine Knoll Shores and Amanda Schutt of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Maggie Golightly, Jude Golightly and Rachel Schutt; and two brothers, Bill Marks of Kansas City, Mo., and David Marks of Fuquay-Varina.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Willie Henry Marks Jr. and Leatha Eubanks.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alzheimer Research Foundation or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
