Shawn Rouse Justice, 57 of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Shawn was born in Clinton, South Carolina on February 18, 1965, to the late Fred Alan Rouse and Grace Bost Rouse.
Shawn was a loving wife to her late husband Jim, a devoted mother to her children, a loving sister, aunt and a friend to so many. Throughout her years she impacted countless lives through her work in the food and beverage industry always, making sure to take special care of those around her.
Shawn was a lover of music and enjoyed nothing more than sharing her favorite classic rock songs with friends and family. She was fascinated by animals and relished in bird watching and spending time with her dog, Dante. Some of her fondest memories were spent in Vieques, Puerto Rico with her family enjoying the sun and good food. Shawn loved to cook and always made sure that everyone who came into her home was fed and happy.
Shawn is survived by her son, Christian Justice and husband Patric Morgan of Cooperstown, NY; daughter, Taryn Justice and partner Daniel Parker of Boone, NC; sister, Ashly Rouse Willis of Morehead City, NC; and nephews Cameron and Tucker Willis of Morehead City, NC.
A celebration to honor Shawn’s life was held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Macon State Park Bathhouse on the beach in Atlantic Beach, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
