Donald Fulcher, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.
The family requests their privacy to be respected at this time, and that no food or flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crissie Wright Lodge #741 A.F. & A.M. 500 US - 70, Smyrna, NC 28579
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
