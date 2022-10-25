Andrea Lewis, 50, of Davis, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church, interment will follow in Through the Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church.
Andrea loved singing, going to church and taking care of her granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughter Shayna Lewis, son Taylor (Savannah), granddaughter DeOnna Lewis, father and stepmother Frank and Patty Lewis, uncles Claude and Greg Lewis, aunts Rhonda Moore and Sissy McDonald. Additionally, she is survived by nephew Drew Lewis (Lexi), great nephew Zander and great niece Carlin, as well as a host of other extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dottie Moore, brother, Frankie Lewis, Jr., grandfather, Cicero, grandmother, Ella, and aunt, Diedra Garner.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
