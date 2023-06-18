George Laroque, Newport
George Laroque, 64, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Anne Hepler
Anne Hepler, 67, passed away Saturday, June 17, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Judy Brokamp, Newport
Judy Brokamp 79, of Newport, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bruce Roberts
Bruce Stewart Roberts, 93, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Georgia Linna, Otway
Georgia Kaye Lawrence Linna, known as Kaye, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 at the age of 76. She was born in Carteret County, NC, on February 5, 1947. She grew up in the Otway community and attended the Smyrna Consolidated School, graduating in 1965. After high school, she married Marvin Linna, a Marine and they moved to his hometown of Ontonagon, MI.
EVELYN J. ERATH, Morehead City
Evelyn J. Erath, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. Evelyn's full obituary will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BERNICE C. NOBLES, Morehead City
Bernice C. Nobles, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements and full obituary are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NILA MAE (BREIT) WINDER, Newport
Nila Mae (Breit) Winder, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. The family will celebrate Nila's life at a later date with a memorial service to be held in Hays, Kansas. Nila was born on July 24, 1940, in Pfeifer, Kansas, to the late Alois and Pauline Breit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.