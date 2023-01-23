Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His service information will be announced.
Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman. You could find him around the house fixing this and that. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything. Linden was a wonderful companion and father. He will be deeply cherished by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving companion, Mary Hawn of the home; son, Linden Earl Hazelton II of Jacksonville, Florida; and his brother, Larry Hazelton.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.