Mary Ellen Krohn (Brusstar), 85, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home after a long illness.
A private service for Mary Ellen is Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
She was born Oct. 10, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., to William and Gertrude Brusstar. Mary Ellen graduated from University of Detroit in 1956 with a teaching degree and spent the next 25 years teaching elementary children in various schools and disciplines. In 1958, Mary Ellen married the love of her life, Frank W. Krohn, and they were blessed to have 62 years of marriage together.
Ellen and Frank enjoyed their early married years in Michigan before relocating to Berwyn, Pa., in 1968, where they raised their three children. In 1990, Mary Ellen and Frank retired to Seven Lakes in Pinehurst, where they built their dream home on Lake Sequoia. Mary Ellen enjoyed years of gardening, walks around the lake, playing bridge and hours of fun with the Coffee Chicks. She was actively involved in her church and also involved with Habitat for Humanity, delivering Meals on Wheels and was a volunteer at Moore Regional Hospital. Mary Ellen dedicated her free time to helping those less fortunate in the community. In 2011, Mary Ellen and Frank moved to Morehead City to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Frank; children, Stephen Krohn and wife Mary, Kathryn Coyle and husband Michael and Jeffrey Krohn and wife Kim; and four grandchildren, Lt. Gregory Coyle, Courtney Coyle, Stephanie Coyle and Emily Krohn.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Brusstar; and her brother, William.
For those who were blessed to have known Mary Ellen, they would say she was amazingly sweet, kind, did not know a stranger and her smile and humor would light up every room she was in.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Ellen’s name to the First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
