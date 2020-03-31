Iwona Dickerson, 67, of Beaufort, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Iwona is survived by her children, Anthony Burrow of Lexington, Jeremy Herman of Winston-Salem, Joseph Dickerson of Florida and Mandy Martin of Lexington; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Randy Burrow, Charles Burrow, Monie Burrow, Patricia Burrow and Sheila Holton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Tessie Burrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Iwona’s name can be given to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, c/o To World Wide Work, 126 Copeland Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
