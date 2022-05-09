PASTOR CLYDE I. EBORN, Newport
Pastor Clyde I. Eborn, 92, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Dwayne Eborn and Reverend Dwight Williams.
Alexandra "Faith" Gillikin, Wilmington
Alexandra "Faith" Gillikin, 25, of Wilmington, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Wilmington.
Jason Willis
Jason David Willis, 47, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday May 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
