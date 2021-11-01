John Robert Joyner, 62, of Farmville, formerly of Newport, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rick Aldridge. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Joyner was an avid hunter, and loved martial arts and riding horses.
He is survived by his siters, Wanda Braxton of Farmville, and Sharon Hipple of Greensburg, PA; brothers, Paul Joyner of Newport, and Stephen Joyner of Dallas, TX; and ten nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
