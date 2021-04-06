Phyllis “Jean” McCuiston Bowers Umstead, 81, of Waynesville, formerly of Beaufort, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Waynesville.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at King Memorial Park with the Rev. John White officiating.
Jean was born to Ralph and Myrtle McCuiston Nov. 24, 1939, in Greensboro. She was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jean worked as a medical technician for UNC and later for Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, in Morehead City.
Jean loved spending time cooking, sewing and attending Bible study with her Calvary Baptist Church women’s group. Together, Jean and Mike loved dancing the shag, boat with friends and brag on their grandchildren. Jean also enjoyed her volunteer work at Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort.
Jean is survived by her sister, Mary Kathleen “Kay” Simmons of King; two daughters, Joy Bowers-Campbell and husband Jonathan Campbell of Cullowhee and Rebecca Bowers of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; a stepson, Gregory Umstead and wife Felicia Umstead of Holly Springs; and two grandchildren, Cassidy Campbell of Cullowhee and Hampton Campbell of Athens, Ga.
Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Paige Umstead.
Her visitation is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Slate Funeral Home in King. Due to current restrictions, the family will not be present.
Memorial donation may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28156.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phyllis “Jean” McCuiston Bowers Umstead. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.