EARL LINTON REESE, Atlantic Beach
Earl Linton Reese, 83, of Atlantic Beach and formerly of Sumter, SC, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 1st, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends following the service. Earl was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 9, 1938, the youngest of 5 children to the late Earl and Ema Reese.
KENNETH W. CUNDIFF, Morehead City
Kenneth W. Cundiff, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Kenneth was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on November 24, 1951, to Frank and Jean Cundiff. He grew up in Roanoke where he worked as a contractor, starting Cundiff Tile and various other businesses revolving around design and building. His craftsmanship ability was incredible, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t tackle, and he conquered his projects with ease and perfection.
ELLA SYLVIA NATALE, Newport
Ella Sylvia Natale, 86, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. A private funeral service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held at a later date. Ella or Sylvia as she was most fondly known, was born in Washington, North Carolina, on January 24, 1936.
Brenda Hughes, Morehead City
Brenda Louise Hughes, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Bruce Goodwin, New Bern
Bruce D. Goodwin, 80, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service. Bruce was born on February 9, 1941, to Bruce L. and Ethel B. Goodwin. He was raised in Morehead City and attended Morehead City High School and North Carolina State University in Raleigh
