Shirley Hill Vander Sys, 75, of Greenville, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Ridgeway Manor in Washington.
Her memorial service is at noon Saturday at Parkview Baptist Church of Morehead City with Pastor John Carswell officiating. A private burial will take place at Oceanview Cemetery of Beaufort.
Shirley was a nurse by profession and worked for many years with hospice patients. She was also an active member of Parkview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Humphrey; granddaughters, Ashley Sticklen and husband Derek and Abigail Sticklen; grandson, Robert Humphrey and wife Jessica; great-great-grandson, Brendon Paramore; sister, Virginia Swain; and niece, Anna Letner.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert “Bob” Vander Sys; and her parents, Charles and Julia Hill.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
