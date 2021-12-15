Rev. E. Francis Garner, 89, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Lewis Forsythe and Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Ernest or Francis as known by most, was born in Newport, North Carolina, on March 28, 1932, to the late Roy and Agnes Garner. Following high school, he honorably served 4 years in the United States Navy.
Devoting his life to the pastoral calling, Francis was a dedicated minister of the gospel since 1961. His gift of teaching, preaching, and caring for his flock blessed numerous lives over the years. Following his retirement, he was a member of Holly Springs Original Free Will Baptist Church. Doing woodwork and carpentry projects were his way of unwinding while also displaying his creative ability. Rev. Garner will be fondly remembered as loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Steve Garner and wife Melissa of Newport; three daughters, Karen Clayton and husband Gregory of Belhaven, NC, Pam Benson and husband Ricky of Newport, NC, and Jan Garner of Gastonia, NC. He was richly blessed with 10 grandchildren, Brent Haskett, Kerrie Clayton, Jenny Howard, Kayla Woolard, Samantha Rouse, Alex Dixon, Felicia Hill, Kasey Fletcher, Amber Dixon, and Brooklyn Dixon; and 12 great-grandchildren, Leo Haskett, Emory Howard, Elyn Howard, Brodie Moody, James Hill, Cameron Hill, Elizabeth Hamlett, Paylin Woolard, Clayton Fletcher, Jayden Rouse, Tripp Stroud, and Benny Stroud; sister-in-law, Betty Garner of Pennsylvania; and special friend, Cathy Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2018 by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Higgins Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Vandemere, 1371 Streets Ferry Rd., Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
