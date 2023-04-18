Pamela Vogler, Beaufort
Pamela Bonnett Vogler, of Beaufort, died peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House with her husband of 42 years, J. Thomas, at her bedside. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JEFFREY MICHAEL COMBES, Newport
Jeffrey Michael Combes, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home. Jeffrey was born on October 27, 1953, in Oceanside, New York to the late John and Patricia Combes. He loved the outdoors, and some of his favorite times were spent at home listening to music, especially his favorite band, The Grateful Dead.
WESLEY JAMES WALLER, Havelock
Wesley James Waller, 45, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. There will be a gathering of family and friends, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4th at Munden Funeral Home. Wesley was born on November 1, 1977, in Onslow County, North Carolina.
KIBBIE "BRUCE" HOWARD, Newport
Kibbie “Bruce” Howard, 85, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22nd at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
CRAIG W. ELLYSON, Morehead City
Craig W. Ellyson, 85, passed away at Carteret Health Care on April 16, 2023. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Craig D. Ellyson in Waterloo, Iowa on November 10, 1937. He also was predeceased by his sister, Margarete Ellyson Rice.
