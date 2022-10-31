Carolyn Lauffer, Emerald Isle
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean.
Bessie Godette, Beaufort
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. She is survived by two brothers; Matthew Godette Sr. and wife, Marian of Sulfolk, VA, and Melton Godette of Detroit, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
CAROLYN "CANDY" ROGERS, Beaufort
Carolyn "Candy" Rogers, 78, of Beaufort, passed away on October 30, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
MARY DANIELSON TURNAGE, Morehead City
Mary Danielson Turnage, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 4th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell.
HELEN DELORIS MCELROYMorehead City
Helen Deloris McElroy, 84, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after an extended illness. Helen was born on September 15, 1938, to the late Chancer and Elizabeth (Williams) Hill in Smith Creek (South Charleston), West Virginia.
SYBIL C. JOHNSON, Emerald Isle
Sybil C. Johnson, 88, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 1st, at Swansboro United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison.
TINA NELSON, Newport
Tina Nelson, 69, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Tina was born on October 25, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Wallace Melvin Penland and Katie Perry Penland. With a smile that could light up a room, Tina’s presence, care, and nurture touched numerous lives.
