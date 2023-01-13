Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home, with his family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
He was born December 26, 1961, in Beaufort, NC, to William Henry and Bonnie Louise Robinson Kirk. Charles loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and was an active member of Beaufort First Baptist Church for many years. He loved the summer camps each year at Camp Albemarle and being the sound engineer for Sunday worship.
But that’s not all he loved. Charles was, above all, a family man and was the best husband to his Mary Lou, and dad to his girls, human and canine. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing, and telling tall tales with his buddies. He could cook anything from gourmet meals to catering hundreds for fundraisers. He could also build or fix anything and always had all the right tools, including many duplicates due to his motto “if you can’t find it, just buy another one”. He was always cracking jokes, tinkering, making wonderful pieces of furniture, coaching the soccer teams his daughters played for, and making his famous apple pie… “liqueur”.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson and driving his Jack Roush red mustang convertible he named “Reba”. One of his passions was the Montgomery County Ducks Unlimited and he and his DU cronies had successful fundraisers year after year. He made friends wherever he lived and would give the shirt off his back to help any of them.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Powell Kirk; his children, Kathryn Louise Cloniger-Kirk and Kristin Anne Kirk; his sisters, Janet Kirk Piper, and Leslie Kirk Russell and her husband, Jimmy Ray Russell. Charles is also survived by numerous cousins, that he loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montgomery County Ducks Unlimited, 517 Albemarle Road, Troy, NC 27371.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
