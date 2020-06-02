Dr. Craig B. Gillikin, 60, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Atlanta, where he lived for the last 22 years.
Craig grew up on Harkers Island and attended East Carteret High where his father, Walker, was principal. His mother, Momma Jan, was the school nurse. He graduated in 1978 and headed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He played the trumpet in the college band and would often say the coldest he had ever been was playing in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.
He graduated UNC with a bachelors of science in zoology, masters of public health, and a doctorate of dental surgery.
Most of "Dr. G's" professional life was spent growing a practice he started 22 years ago, now called Great Expressions, in Peachtree City, Ga. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. He loved his staff and his patients, as well.
Craig and Steven have a 1928 bungalow in midtown Atlanta they have spent the last 20 years beautifying. He loved his orchids, koi pond, gardening and decorating at Christmas. He deeply loved their two Jack Russell terriers, "Smooch" and "Ella Jane.”
Craig is survived by his husband, Steven McGhee; mother, Janet Willis Gillikin of Harkers Island; mother-in-law, Jane McGhee of Conyers, Ga.; and siblings, Willa G. Rothrock of Harkers Island and Jonathon W. Gillikin of Raleigh. He also has three surviving brothers-in-law, John, Anthony and John; one sister-in-law, Lisa; one nephew, Cody; and five nieces, Brandi, Taylor, Morgan, Bailey and Neyland. In addition, three great-nephews, Colby, Logan and Bryce; and two great-nieces, Mallory and Lillian. There are also many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Morehead City area.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to either the American Society for Prevention & Cruelty of Animals or the Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta.
Arrangements are by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
