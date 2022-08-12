Clifford Sanford, Newport
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
Carolyn Gore, Newport
Carolyn Bibbs Gore, 70, of Newport, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home in Newport. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gore of Newport; son, Jason Lee Shannon and wife, Shelley of Salter Path; two sisters, Patsey Jefferson of Greenville, NC; Brenda Bibbs of Greenville, NC.
Robert Peurifoy, Sugar Grove
Robert Peurifoy, 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ZILPHIA ANN GASKILL, Atlantic Beach
Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Zilphia was born on May 31, 1955, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Andrew and Leura Guthrie.
JOSEPH BRYAN HARDISON JR., Morehead City
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront.
